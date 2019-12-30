MONTREAL -- Dozens of flights were cancelled Monday at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport due to freezing rain and an impending snowstorm.

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of cancelled departures and arrivals on Monday afternoon.

The main destinations affected include Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Halifax, Edmonton, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Aeroports de Montreal spokesperson Marie-Claude Desgagnés also noted that airport operations were generally slowed down Monday due to de-icing of aircraft.

About 15 to 20 centimetres of snow and ice are expected to fall in the Greater Montreal area by Tuesday evening, according to a weather warning from Environment Canada.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency warns. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

Environment Canada notes that strong winds and freezing rain may also cause blowing snow that could heavily reduce visibility.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

"To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the .icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities," Trudeau wrote.

"Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm."

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.