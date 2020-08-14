MONTREAL -- This weekend, expect to take major detours if you are planning on driving on Highway 15 between the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge and the Turcot Interchange or on the Ville-Marie Expressway east between the Turcot and the tunnel.

Highway 13 south between Highways 40 and 520 is also worth avoiding.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

Highway 15 north at the end of the Champlain Bridge between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the Turcot Interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Nuns' Island, Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De La Verendrye Blvd. entrances

The Highway 15 north and Highway 20 west ramps to the Decarie Expressway north (15)

ROUTE 136 / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (720)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) east between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame St. entrance in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Decare Expressway south and Highway 20 East ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure in effect:

Highway 13 south between the Highway 40 exit (6) and Highway 520.

As a result, the following are default closures:

As of 10:30 p.m., the ramps from Highway 40 west and east to Highway 13 south.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.

The Bonaventure Highway (10) east towards the Champlain Bridge between the Gaetan-Laberge exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE BLVD.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

The Saint-Jacques St. and Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrances for Highway 20 west.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Dorval, Highway 20 near Des Sources Blvd. (exit 53), one of two lanes will be closed heading west and one out of three are closed heading east.

ATWATER AVE.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Atwater Ave. exit and entrance (61) on Highway 15 south.

HIGHWAY 20/25/132 EXCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Longueuil, on the Rene-Levesque Autoroute (132/20) in both directions, near the Ile-Charron Bridge (25), one of three lanes will be closed.

TURCOT PROJECT / LOCAL NETWORK

The following closures are in effect:

Saint-Patrick St. in both directions between De l'Eglise Ave and Eadie St. (under Highway 15) from Sunday at 10 p.m. until mid-September.

Saint-Remi St. in both directions between Cazelais St. and Saint-Jacques St. until the end of August.

Detours for all closures can be found on Mobility Montreal's website or by checking its Facebook page.