MONTREAL -- If those in the Montreal area are planning on driving on the region's highways to check out deals at brick-and-mortar retail shops should know that: a) most businesses are encouraging online shopping and; b) there are going to be some closures, as always.

Highway 15 around the Turcot Interchange is worth avoiding as are Highways 13 and 40 and the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Montreal-bound lane of the bridge. One lane in each direction is open on the Kahnawake-bound side. The Airlie St. entrance for Route 138 West remains open.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on the Montreal-bound portion of the bridge.

One of two lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10 East) ramp to the Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 North between the Turcot Interchange (exit 63-O) and the Edouard Montpetit Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 East ramp to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720/R-136) West ramp to the Decarie (A-15) North.

The Saint-Jacques and Sherbrooke streets entrances.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South towards the Champlain Bridge.

On Highway 15 South, the De La Verendrye Blvd. exit (62).

The Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720/R-136) West ramp to Pullman Blvd.

The Pullman Blvd. ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720/R-136) East towards downtown.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between Nuns' Island (exit 58) and the Highway 15 South entrance is closed Saturday from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

HIGHWAY 13 / HIGHWAY 40 INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m., Highway 13 South will be closed between the Highway 40 South exit (6) and the Highway 520 West entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 40 East and Highway 40 West ramps to Highway 13 South.

Also:

Highway 13 North between the Highway 520 East exit (3-E) and the Highway 40 West entrance is closed from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 520 East and Highway 520 West ramps to Highway 13 North.

The Highway 40 East ramp to Highway 13 North.

OTHER CLOSURES

Rene-Levesque Blvd. in both directions, between Papineau and De Lorimier avenues, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Two of three lanes on Atwater Ave. between Saint-Antoine St. West and Rene-Levesque Blvd. from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

REMINDER: DORVAL ROUNDABOUT

In Dorval, Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the Highway 520 and Dorval Ave. exits (56) and the following entrances, and on Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout for an indefinite period.

The Dorval roundabout is also closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges for an indefinite period.

The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west traffic flow, however, remain open.

Detours are in place for all closures. For more information on road closures, visit Mobility Montreal's website or Facebook page.

All work is subject to cancellation due to weather.