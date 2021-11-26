MONTREAL -- No tunnels, bridges or major highways will be closed on the weekend, but crews will be out on a trio of bridges and other roads that may cause delays in and around Montreal for those looking to get holiday shopping in before Monday.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

One of two lanes will be closed in both directions from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. (Montreal bound) and 9 a.m. (Kahnawake bound).

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

Between Montreal and Brossard, at the end of the Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes will be closed on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONTREAL STREETS

In Montreal, Saint-Jacques St. will be closed between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Mansfield St. from Thursday at 7 a.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m.

In Montreal, St. Patrick St. will be closed between d'Argenson and Charlevoix streets on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GEDEON-OUIMET BRIDGE

Between Boisbriand and Laval, on the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, the southbound bridge span will be closed with one lane open in each direction on the northbound span from Sunday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

OTHER WORK

In L'Assomption, the Montee de Saint-Sulpice (R-343) entrance for Highway 40 West will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

In Blainville and Mirabel, at Céloron Blvd / J.-A.-Bombardier St., two of three lanes will be closed northbound on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and southbound from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. All work may be cancelled due to weather.