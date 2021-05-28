MONTREAL -- Those planning on driving to take advantage of the recently lightened COVID-19 restrictions should note that major roadwork is scheduled between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel in addition to a number of other areas.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Eastbound

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathedrale entrances in the tunnel.
  • In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from the Highway 15 north, Highway 20 east and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East (downtown)
  • The Pullman Blvd. entrance

Westbound

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) between the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge exit (5) in the tunnel and the Lucien L'Allier St. entrance.
  • On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West, in the Decarie Expressway exit (1-S), the Pullman Blvd./Saint-Rémi St. junction.

Turcot Interchange closures May 28 to 31

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures and route alterations will be in effect:

  • On the bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lands will be closed (left and centre) and two lanes will be available during traffic peaks.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.
  • The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Willington St.
  • One lane will be open in each direction between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • A section of the Highway 40 West service road between Begin St. and Cote-Vertu Blvd.
  • On Highway 40 West (Felix-Leclerc), the Cote-Vertu Blvd. exit (62).

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • In Pointe-Claire and Dorval on Highway 20 East, the des Sources Blvd. North exit (53).
  • On des Sources South, the Highway 20 East exit.

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • On Highway 520 East, at the Hickmore St. exit (5) one of two lanes is closed.

SAINT-JACQUES STREET

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

  • On Saint-Jacques St. between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Mansfield St., only one lane is open per direction.

REMINDERS

Cote-de-Liesse Highway:

  • In Dorval, Highway 520 westbound is closed between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval traffic circle until mid-June 2021.

Ville-Marie Expressway and tunnel:

  • Eastbound: two of four lanes are closed between Guy St. exit (3) and the Saint-Jacques St. exit (4) until mid-July 2021.
  • Westbound: in the tunnel, one of three lanes is closed between the Highway 10 exit (5) and the Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance until mid-July 2021

ILE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. 