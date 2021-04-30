MONTREAL -- Major roadwork in Montreal will result in closures on Highway 15 between the Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge, on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) and in Brossard, but Highway 20 at the Dorval circle is now open, which should relieve West Island motorists.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 South between the Turcot Interchange (exit 63-E) and the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) entrance.

As a result, the following are closed in the Turcot Interchange:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 20 West.

The Highway 20 east ramps to Highway 15 South and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West ramps to Highway 15 South, Saint-Jacques and Saint-Remi streets and Pullman Blvd.

The following entrances are also closed:

Girouard Ave.

De La Verendrye Blvd.

Atwater Ave.

Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

The following closures are in effect from Friday at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Weillington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance, and heading west on the highway between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St.

NUNS' ISLAND AREA

From Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Nuns' Island exit (58) at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge heading towards Montreal.

The Nuns' Island entrance for the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West.

A-20/R-132/SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, at exit 6, the junction for R-132 East/Marie-Victorin Blvd.

The Route-132 East and Route-132 West ramps to the Champlain Bridge.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

On Highway 20 East, the des Sources Blvd. exit (53).

A-13/A-40 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 13 South ramp to Highway 40 East.

DORVAL INTERCHANGE

From Friday at noon to Sunday at 6:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Michel-Jasmin Ave. between McMillan Blvd. and Marshall Ave.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As part of the Rapid Bus Transit (SRB) project, a section of Jean-Talon St. will be closed in both directions between Pie-IX Blvd. and 23rd Ave. as of May 3. On Pie-IX Blvd. between Belair and Everett streets, only one lane will be open in both directions.

Maintenance, repair and paving work on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) will resume May 3. The westbound portion of the highway will be closed between the Laurentians Autoroute (A-15) North exit (70) and the Decarie Interchange from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m.

REMINDER

Highway 20 in Dorval has been reopened in both directions at the Dorval Traffic Circle.

However, Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. (1-E) exit, and the traffic circle remains closed as part of the interchange redevelopment project.

North and south traffic links in the traffic circle will be reopened Monday at 5 a.m.

All work is subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.