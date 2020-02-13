MONTREAL -- Work on the Turcot interchange seems to be slowing down. This weekend, some routes towards downtown will be closed, but only overnight Friday. There are a few other minor closures to report; Here’s what’s closed:

Turcot interchange

Starting Friday at 11:30 p.m. and ending on Saturday at 8 a.m., the ramp between the Highway 20 East to Highway 720 East (heading towards downtown) will be closed. The ramp between the Highway 15 South and the Highway 20 East (also towards downtown), will also be closed.

On Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Atwater Avenue will be closed between Highway 15 and LaSalle Boulevard.

Starting Friday at 7 p.m. and ending Saturday at midnight, Saint-Antoine Street will be closed between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Hotel-de-Ville Avenue.

Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge in Brossard

Starting Saturday at 2 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m., Marie-Victorin Boulevard East will be closed beneath the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge. As a result, the ramp from Route 132 East towards Highway 10 West and the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge will be closed.