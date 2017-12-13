Weekend closure of Turcot and Route 136 as highway is torn down
Much of the Turcot Interchange and Route 136 in both directions will be closed this weekend. Closures will be needed most weekends until June 2018.
This weekend the dismantling of the elevated portions of Highway 720 West begins, forcing the closure of a main highway to and from Montreal's downtown core.
Starting at midnight on Friday Dec. 15, multiple ramps through the Turcot Interchange will be closed as will Route 136 east and west.
The closed ramps include:
- Highway 15 South to downtown
- Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- Highway 20 East to Route 136 East
- The Rose de Lima entrance to Route 136 West
- Route 136/Highway 720 West will be closed at Exit 5/Robert Bourassa/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge.
The ramps and roads will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 18.
KPH-Turcot warns that weekend closures of this nature will be required almost every weekend for the next six months.
If the weather forecast is poor, this weekend's closures will be postponed.
