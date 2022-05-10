'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a "total and resolute" exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), as well as leaders in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, issued strong statements against their inclusion in the bill, because of requirements for CEGEP students to take at least five courses in French.
Education groups have said that is another barrier to the education system, when for many Indigenous students, French is their third language.
"This law stems from Quebec aspirations of nationalism and ignores the linguistic, cultural, and educational issues of the nations that precede them. It is indisputably a categorical act by a colonialist government," said a statement by the AFNLQ.
Leaders say they are concerned Bill 96 would try to assimilate young Indigenous students into Quebec culture, specifically by prioritizing the French language -- or that they would leave altogether.
If the bill is passed as planned before the end of this parliamentary session, it will "force an exodus of our students to other schools outside of Quebec," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL. “It's a staggering irony that the first occupants of the territory in Quebec are being forced to study outside their territory, and that is something we find unacceptable.”
On Monday, the Haudenosaunee Longhouse, the traditional Mohawk government in Kahnawake, released a statement saying, "our people will not accept its application over them anywhere within their ancestral lands" and that "if the government of Quebec places any value in developing a relationship… based on peaceful co-existence and mutual respect, this law will certainly deteriorate any hope of reconciliation."
There is already an exemption for the First Nations of James Bay and Northern Quebec, but not for other Indigenous communities.
The Indigenous leaders are meeting Tuesday with the Quebec government, joined by representatives from the Liberal and Quebec Solidaire parties, who support the exemption.
"We are no longer at the time of negotiations and settlements. We affirm clearly and with a common voice today our absolute refusal to submit to Law 96 and all other laws infringing on our rights," said Picard.
The Parti Quebecois said it's open to dialogue, but the issue has had inflammatory language around it.
"To say that studying in English is okay, but having a few classes in French is such a colonial statement or is cultural genocide, I'm sorry but that's not a way to start a dialogue between two nations that both have legitimate claims regarding language," said PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.
Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, disagrees.
"Hundreds of years of colonialism have forced the English language upon us, and this legislation is now an attempt to force another foreign language onto us, in the name of Quebec nationalism. We will not stand for it," Sky-Deer said.
Bill 96 has already gone through the clause-by-clause revision, so any last minute additions are still possible, but must be voted on.
The bill is expected to be voted on before the end of session, of which there are less than four weeks left.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin is to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine, Trudeau says upon return
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Canada reports 7 probable cases of acute hepatitis as outbreak affects children globally
Seven cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
Russia pummels vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russia pummeled the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign
Ontario's four main party leaders have started the first debate of the election campaign by highlighting their proposals for northern Ontario.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.
-
P.E.I. reports 6 deaths, drop in cases and hospitalizations in weekly COVID-19 update
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation
Southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit — But when they do come, they’ll learn there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.
-
Copper thieves hit London business for second time
For the second time this year, a local charitable organization has been targeted by copper thieves.
Northern Ontario
-
First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
-
Northern Ontario man guilty of murdering his brother, victim's estranged wife also charged
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected
The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Calgary
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
-
Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: report
A new report suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.
-
Calgary expands alcohol in parks program, entire parks soon to be included
A Calgary program that lets adults drink in designated parks is returning this year and includes more spots to sip spirits than ever before.
Kitchener
-
Long-awaited Tom Patterson Theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the $72 million theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium
A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.
Vancouver
-
Where is Jacob Wilson? Friends 'very concerned' about B.C. man who disappeared a year ago
It's been a full year since a Kelowna man was last seen by his loved ones. Police are looking for tips, saying they're 'very concerned' for his well-being.
-
B.C. man denied $5,000 payout after speaker fell on him at SkyTrain station: CRT decision
A B.C. man won't get $5,000 from a local transit company after a speaker fell on him at a SkyTrain station, the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled.
-
What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.
Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
-
Albertans still face lengthy delays for knee, hip replacements: report
Wait times for elective surgeries in Canada have improved compared to the start of the pandemic but a new study shows Albertans are still facing significant delays for knee and hip replacements.
Windsor
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor family
The Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
-
One new death, 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over five days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
-
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes Queens Line in Tilbury
Chatham-Kent police say a section of Queens Line is temporarily closed after a crash in Tilbury.
Regina
-
Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS
Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
Charleston Hughes signed by Riders
Charleston Hughes is back with the Roughriders after spending 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the city.
-
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake 'lightly felt' near Almonte and Arnprior, Ont.
A minor earthquake was reported in the Ottawa Valley Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
'Mud up to the axles': Washouts leave truckers stranded in northern Sask.
A Saskatchewan trucking company had 11 truckers stranded in the north last weekend after washouts on Highway 905.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortage
The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.