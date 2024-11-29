Man, 55, dies after serious collision in Verdun; driver arrested

MONTREAL
    A man is dead and another man is under arrest after a serious collision in Verdun Friday evening.

    Montreal police say they received 911 calls at around 7:30 p.m. reporting a collision involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of Bannantyne and Brown avenues.

    When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles that was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Sabrina Gauthier, a police spokesperson, said that after his vehicle was struck, it rolled over and hit a tree.

    The driver of a small pickup truck, a 30-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and sent to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Police say alcohol or drugs "may have been involved" in the collision.

    The pickup truck also struck a parked vehicle at the scene of the crash, according to police.

    Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the crash and assisted police. 

    Officers are speaking to witnesses as they continue investigating.

