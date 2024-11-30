SPVM investigating stabbing at homeless encampment in Southwest borough

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 44-year-old man was stabbed late on Friday in the city’s Southwest borough.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a homeless encampment with about a dozen tents on Notre-Dame West. The victim however was found on St-Rémi Street near Cazelais Street.

“We got several calls reporting that a man had been stabbed. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was conscious and had sustained serious injuries to the upper body,” Dubuc said.

Initial reports suggest that the victim knows the suspect. An altercation reportedly broke out between the two men, leading to the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

The investigation is ongoing.