SPVM investigating stabbing at homeless encampment in Southwest borough
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 44-year-old man was stabbed late on Friday in the city’s Southwest borough.
SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a homeless encampment with about a dozen tents on Notre-Dame West. The victim however was found on St-Rémi Street near Cazelais Street.
“We got several calls reporting that a man had been stabbed. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was conscious and had sustained serious injuries to the upper body,” Dubuc said.
Initial reports suggest that the victim knows the suspect. An altercation reportedly broke out between the two men, leading to the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable in short term in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Bruce the tiny Vancouver parrot lands internet fame with abstract art
Mononymous painter Bruce has carved a lucrative niche on social media with his abstract artworks, crafted entirely from the colourful juices of fruits.
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
Former Ont. teacher charged with sexually assaulting a teen nearly 50 years ago
A senior from Clearview Township faces charges in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault involving a teen nearly 50 years ago.
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
Is a phone for your kid on the holiday shopping list? Read this first
Many families may be considering giving their children their first device with direct access to the internet and social media, but there are some concerns.
Toronto
-
-
-
'A huge, huge hit:' Ontario would be disproportionately impacted by Trump’s proposed tariffs, expert says
If U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports, Ontario will likely see the brunt of the impact, a business professor at Carleton University says.
Ottawa
-
New plan in the making to free cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A new plan to free the Tim S. Dool, a large cargo ship that ran aground on a shoal along the St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. on Saturday is expected to be finalized early next week.
-
-
Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! You may see an increased number of Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure
A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
Singer-Songwriter Aaron Goodvin says ‘thank you’ to Atlantic Canadians with east coast tour
Singer-songwriter Aaron Goodvin catches up with CTV's Katie Kelly during a quick stop on his east coast tour.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
London
-
Sarnia to modify waste collection pickup - check to make sure your day hasn't changed
Attention Sarnia residents! If you’re on a routine for putting your trash cans out, you might want to take a second look at your calendar.
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
-
London considers opening up more land for residential development in city’s rural areas
In the midst of a housing crisis, city council will consider expanding the areas where residential development is permitted by adjusting a boundary line in place to stop urban sprawl.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review
The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.
-
Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down
The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.
Windsor
-
Habitat Windsor-Essex marks milestone as it adapts to growing housing crisis
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is marking a major milestone for the number of homes it has built, repaired or restored over the past 30 years.
-
Bright Lights Windsor opens its 2024 display with a splash
The cold couldn't keep hundreds from attending Friday night's opening of Bright Lights Windsor. The annual tradition returns this year with several new features.
-
Firearms offender arrested in Windsor after violating conditions of release
Just a month after being released from jail on firearm related charges, a Windsor man has been arrested once more.
Barrie
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
-
Road closed for 'suspicious' structure fire
Emergency crews tended to a structure fire in Tottenham Saturday morning that has been deemed suspicious.
Vancouver
-
-
-
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Winnipeg
-
Canopy skating rink opens at The Forks
Winnipeggers looking to lace up their skates this season can head to The Forks and hit the ice at the canopy rink.
-
True North officially buys Portage Place Mall
True North Real Estate Development (TNRED) has officially purchased Portage Place Mall.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, temperatures could feel like -40
Much of southwestern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning as the wind chill could make temperatures feel close to minus 40.
Calgary
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
Cautious optimism? Alberta energy sector prepping for a turbulent 2025
Energy sector leaders say they're happy with how 2024 went but fear the stretch of good fortune could end in 2025.
-
Stampeders locker room sale offers helmets, game-worn jerseys
The Calgary Stampeders are cleaning out their lockers Saturday and giving fans an opportunity to own some game-worn gear.
Edmonton
-
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
-
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in OT to lift Oilers to 4-3 win over Utah
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 1:18 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Friday night.
Regina
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Over 400 volunteers play a part in 2024 Canadian Western Agribition
As the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) comes to s close, organizers are celebrating the volunteers who have helped make the event a success over the years.
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.