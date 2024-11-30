MONTREAL
Montreal

    • SPVM investigating stabbing at homeless encampment in Southwest borough

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed at a homeless encampment in the Southwest. Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed at a homeless encampment in the Southwest.
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 44-year-old man was stabbed late on Friday in the city’s Southwest borough.

    SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a homeless encampment with about a dozen tents on Notre-Dame West. The victim however was found on St-Rémi Street near Cazelais Street.

    “We got several calls reporting that a man had been stabbed. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was conscious and had sustained serious injuries to the upper body,” Dubuc said.

    Initial reports suggest that the victim knows the suspect. An altercation reportedly broke out between the two men, leading to the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance

    Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News