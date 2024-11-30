Man dies in Rimouski residence: SQ homicide investigation

MONTREAL
    A Sûreté du Québec police officer on Thursday, September 10, 2024 in Montreal. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) A Sûreté du Québec police officer on Thursday, September 10, 2024 in Montreal. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a homicide following an incident that claimed the life of a man in an apartment building in Rimouski, located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

    Officers from the SQ detachment in the Rimouski-Neigette RCM were called to the scene of the attack on Pierre-D’Anjou Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

    At the scene, they discovered a man with serious injuries.

    “Resuscitation efforts were initiated, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the SQ.

    Investigators and forensic technicians from the SQ were deployed and remained on site Saturday morning “to analyze the scene and attempt to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

    The investigation has been handed over to the SQ’s homicide unit.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 30, 2024.

