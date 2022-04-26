Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes

Quebec's governing party has tabled an amendment to its language bill, Bill 96, that will soften the requirements for English-speaking CEGEP students.

Students would no longer be required to take three core college classes in French under the new amendment tabled Tuesday by the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

The news was first reported by La Presse but was confirmed to CTV News by a source in the Quebec Liberal Party.

Now, instead of taking three regular courses in French in order to graduate -- the original proposition -- students will now only need to take three French courses where they can continue working on learning the language, if the amendment is adopted.

The change would take effect in fall 2024.

The requirement applies even to rights-holding English students, some of whom have limited French after attending English schools right up until CEGEP.

Critics said these students would risk failing courses in their intended programs if forced to do them in their second language, putting their university admissions in danger.

The move comes after this uproar, including from English CEGEPs and students, over the original proposition, which was tabled by the Liberals in the studies of the bill at the National Assembly.

MNA David Birnbaum initially championed the amendment, but later called it “a mistake” in an interview with CTV.

The Liberals tried to take the proposition back, but other MNAs at the committee blocked the move.

This is a developing story that will be updated.