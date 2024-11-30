Anti-fascist groups protest outside music festival

Anti-fascist groups staged a protest on Friday against the Messe des Morts, a Nationalist Socialist black metal festival underway in Montreal.

The groups allege that at least four of the bands scheduled to perform have documented ties to a neo-Nazi movement, though the bands have denied the claims.

There was a large police presence outside of the Paradoxe Theatre on Monk Street, where the festival is taking place.

Organizers also implemented additional security measures.

Earlier, local city councillors had called on the festival to be cancelled, but it has proceeded as planned.