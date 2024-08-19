'We already lost a lot last year': Lachine condo complex floods for the second summer in a row
Dealing with an apartment flood is never fun, especially when it happens twice.
Jason Michael Olivo lives in the Jardins Victoria condo complex in Lachine. He has lived there with his girlfriend and dog since July 2022.
His unit flooded in July of last year. He had only gotten the all-clear to return roughly four weeks ago due to insurance complications.
"The second time around, you learn to let go a lot faster," Olivo said.
Painters were adding the finishing touches to his apartment. He had just replaced most of his furniture and appliances before the remnants of tropical storm Debby hit, forcing him and his girlfriend out a second time.
"We thought we were about to turn the page until all the rain happened," he said. "Last year, it was anything up to the shins in belongings that had to be thrown away. This year, it's everything up to the hips."
Alex Peters and Ryan Handfield are another couple in the building who experienced the same thing. They had just moved back into their apartment when the rainfall came.
"It just felt like there was finally some hope and then, for it to be just taken away from us hours later, it was really devastating," Peters said.
The damage began in Olivo's unit on the afternoon of Aug. 9, when water began pumping through the floors, sinks, and drains.
(Credit: Jason Michael Olivo)
He says the damage caused by flooding last year exceeded his insurance cap of $10,000. The insurance agent looked at one room and decided that was enough.
Similarly, Handfield says they claimed roughly $60,000 of damage due to flooding in July 2023.
This time around, Olivo says he could only salvage some clothes and bedsheets and has yet to have his unit examined by an insurance agent.
He already had trouble getting insurance coverage after the last flood, and now he is unsure if it will even be possible going forward.
"We were called to say that our file was opened, but no more than that so far," he said.
Olivo is currently staying with his mother in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, an off-island suburb of Montreal.
He feels that updating infrastructure and sewage systems needs to be a top priority for Lachine and the City of Montreal.
"There is a severe update in infrastructure that needs to happen," he said. "If the sewage systems or the drains can't handle all the water that's coming from the rain and the condos alike, then it's just going to keep happening," Olivo said, citing the increased frequency of heavy rainfall.
Lachine mayor Maja Vodanovic acknowledged the increased risk of flooding due to climate change and said that Lachine is working with the city of Montreal and Jardins Victoria to find solutions.
She says the city will update infrastructure as part of its action plan to fight flooding and is looking at waterproofing buildings such as Jardins Victoria.
"They have plans with a wall and a specific garage door that we've tested at the city and is waterproof," she said.
Residents want to see swift action to alleviate their flooding concerns.
"We are here waiting for something to happen so we can move on with our lives," Handfield said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy has prevailed': Biden caps off night one of Democratic National Convention
A refreshed Democratic Party gathered Monday night for a valedictory speech from U.S. President Joe Biden, whose decision to end his re-election bid released newfound energy with Vice-President Kamala Harris's rise to the top of the ticket.
Protesters break through police fence near site of Democratic National Convention
Protesters broke through a fence set up by police near the site of the Democratic National Convention on its opening day Monday as thousands took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza.
Donald Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has posted a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.
Tories delete Canadian dream video featuring what Liberals say are Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
'The lady's dog might have been dead': Cambridge bylaws in question following serious dog attack
A Cambridge woman is calling for action after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs late last month.
Youth charged after shooting in rural Sask. leaves woman, 18, dead
Saskatchewan RCMP say a male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing 10 charges, including manslaughter, after an 18-year-old woman was shot dead in Wolseley, Sask. early Sunday morning.
Statistics Canada says median family after-tax income in 2022 down after inflation
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Liberals, U.S. embassy, some civil servants withdraw from Ottawa Pride parade over pro-Palestinian stance
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month. The federal political party's decision comes as some embassies, civil servants, and local organizations pulled out of the event amid the controversy.
Canada 'starting from a very good position' with Harris-Walz ticket, ambassador says
Speaking from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, the Canadian ambassador to the United States says Canada is 'starting from a very good position' with the Democrats’ presidential ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto shatters record for the wettest summer season
Toronto has shattered records for the wettest summer season after a weekend of intense rain and windy weather.
-
Flooding in Toronto, southern Ontario in July caused more than $940M in claims: Insurance bureau
Flooding in Toronto and southern Ontario last month resulted in more than $940 million worth of insured damage, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced Monday.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN 'A miracle no one was seriously hurt,' says witness to spectacular collision in Toronto's Greektown
Zanne Fernwood was running some errands on her motorbike in Toronto's Greektown area late Monday afternoon when she unexpectedly became a witness to a spectacular crash involving a black hot rod.
Ottawa
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
No transit funding commitments for Ottawa as Sutcliffe, Ford meet
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday, but there is still no commitment from the province on funding for transit services as the mayor warns of looming cuts without help from upper levels of government.
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins Sept. 30: Here's what you need to know
In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks starting Sept. 30.
Atlantic
-
Sentencing hearing continues for youth charged in Halifax-area high school stabbings
The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.
-
Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
-
Four swimmers rescued in close call at Cape Breton beach
Two lifeguards who helped rescue four swimmers at Black Brook Beach along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton said high waves created a dangerous situation on Sunday.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police identify person found dead at Bell Park on July 31
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
-
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
-
Sudbury, Ont., drug dealer being sentenced on three counts of first-degree murder
A sentencing hearing began Monday in a Sudbury for Liam Stinson, who was found guilty in May of three counts of first-degree murder and arson causing bodily harm.
London
-
Arrest made following increased police presence in West Lorne
An arrest was made after a two-hour standoff in West Lorne Monday afternoon.
-
'It’s sort of about time': Passing grade for LHSC as high paid execs shown the door
Critics of leadership at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are calling the departure of two high paid executives a step in the right direction.
-
Major funding announcement for Sarnia-based Bioindustrial Innovation Canada
Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos, was in Sarnia Monday on behalf of the agriculture minister to announce a sizable donation to Bioindustrial Innovation Canada (BIC).
Kitchener
-
Ayr, Ont. slowly rebuilding after EF1 tornado hits community
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
-
'The lady's dog might have been dead': Cambridge bylaws in question following serious dog attack
A Cambridge woman is calling for action after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs late last month.
-
Dutchie’s Kitchener location closed
The Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener appears to be closed.
Windsor
-
'She needs help': Desperate plea from a dementia patient’s family
An Essex County family is hoping for help after a recent turn of events left them searching for solutions to find proper long term care for a loved one.
-
Windsor family stuck in unsafe apartment amid costly rents, slow repairs
As water leaks into both his child's bedroom and the family room of his west-end apartment unit, Daniel Banner says his family is stuck in a precarious housing situation they can’t escape.
-
Dieppe Raid anniversary commemorated in Windsor
Dozens of people gathered on Windsor’s riverfront to commemorate the 82th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.
Barrie
-
Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
-
Empower Simcoe closes group homes
Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.
-
Morris Conte murder trial set
A Woodbridge, Ont. man accused of murder in the 2010 death of his friend will stand trial in March.
Vancouver
-
First Nation commemorates Shuswap wildfire destruction as homes near completion
When the Bush Creek East fire went from a slow burn to a full conflagration on Aug. 18 of 2023, members of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation fled for their lives, some jumping into canoes and boats to escape the raging flames. One year later, they spoke about their experiences and celebrated everyone’s safe escape.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
-
Infant among victims of rollover crash in Surrey, RCMP say
Several people were injured during a rollover crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon, including an infant.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
Winnipeg
-
'It's such a tragedy': Manitoba community in shock following triple homicide last week
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
-
First group of dogs ready for adoption after major seizure from Manitoba home
The first group of dogs – who were part of a seizure of over 130 pups from a home north of Winnipeg – are ready for adoption.
Calgary
-
'I was so worried': Calgary residents react to suspicious death
A suspicious death Friday evening in the northwest Calgary community of Carrington has community members concerned.
-
B.C. health minister says the province is 'crushing' Alberta on nursing recruiting, retention
British Columbia’s health minister took time during a recent city council meeting to emphasize the province’s success in retaining and recruiting nurses compared to Alberta.
-
Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence movie among major productions filming in Calgary
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
Edmonton
-
Timeline of Jasper rebuilding plans 'evolving' as task force looks at ways to bring residents back
It's "early days" on the plan to rebuild Jasper following wildfires that destroyed a third of the picturesque town in the majestic Alberta Rockies, says the province's minister of municipal affairs.
-
Rail strike could strand $55M worth of Alberta products each day
Workers at Canada's two main railways could go on strike as early as Thursday, stranding $55 million worth of Alberta cargo per day.
-
Fatality prompts the University of Alberta to enhance safety protocols for field researchers
One year ago, an esteemed arctic climate researcher died while conducting field work in a remote part of the Canadian arctic, prompting the University of Alberta to review and enhance its safety protocols for field researchers.
Regina
-
First day of Lafontaine death inquest sees jury selection, testimony from roommate and first responders
Day one of an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, a 31-year-old woman who fell from a fifth story window of Regina's YWCA building, has officially wrapped.
-
Youth charged after shooting in rural Sask. leaves woman, 18, dead
Saskatchewan RCMP say a male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing 10 charges, including manslaughter, after an 18-year-old woman was shot dead in Wolseley, Sask. early Sunday morning.
-
Fire alarm sees total evacuation of Regina's Cornwall Centre
No injuries were reported after the smell of smoke and haze forced the evacuation of Regina's Cornwall Centre Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say teen spat on officer before violent cruise weekend arrest
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
-
'It's very stressful': Sask. wildfire evacuees come together in uncertain times
The mayor of Sandy Bay, a remote northern village, said the community has declared a state of emergency, as an intense wildfire threatens the area.
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge after remains found at Saskatoon home
A Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge after the remains of Jordan Lee Morin were found at a home in Riversdale on Friday.