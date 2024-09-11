Social media comments blocked: Montreal mayor says she won't accept vulgar slurs

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is defending her decision to limit comments on her social media accounts — with an announcement on social media.

She posted screenshots to X this morning of vulgar names she's been called on the platform, and says comments on her posts for months have been dominated by insults, to the point that she decided to block them

Montreal's Opposition leader and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association have criticized Plante for limiting freedom of expression by turning off comments on X and only allowing her followers to comment on Instagram posts.

They say elected officials who use social media should be willing to hear from constituents on those platforms.

However, Plante says some people may believe there is a fundamental right to call someone offensive names and to normalize violence online, but she disagrees.

Her statement on X is closed to comments.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.