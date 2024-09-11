MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 74 year-old man dies after collision with vehicle in Ville-Marie

    A 74-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough On Wednesday night. (Credit Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A 74-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough On Wednesday night. (Credit Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A 74-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

    An SPVM spokesperson said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. in an alley near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street west and Mackay Street.

    No further information is currently available, police said. 

