Regional health board reinstates mask mandates in some health facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the regional health board CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre is reintroducing mask mandates for several health facilities starting Sept. 11.

Here is a list of facilities affected by the measure:

Charles-Le Moyne and Haut-Richelieu hospitals

Screening and vaccination clinics

Haemodialysis centres

Centre Saint-Lambert and the Sainte-Croix intensive functional rehabilitation unit

“Masks will be worn throughout the period when respiratory viruses are spreading. This decision has been taken to protect access to services,” said CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre in a press release.

Although recommended, the mandate does not currently apply to CLSCs, family doctor groups, medical clinics and birthing centres.

The regional health board also recommends mask-wearing for visitors and carers in CHSLDs (long-term care centres).

“Remember that wearing a mask is a useful way of limiting the spread of infections, as is frequent hand washing with soap and water or antiseptic gel.”

In addition, CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre advises people to stay home if they have a fever and to wear a mask if they show symptoms such as coughing, nasal congestion or a sore throat.