MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two bodies were found lifeless in an apartment in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood on Sept. 11, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two bodies were found lifeless in an apartment in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood on Sept. 11, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the "suspicious deaths" of two senior citizens in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, who were killed by gunshot wounds.

    A man, 70, and woman, 71, were found dead after police responded to a 911 call at 9 a.m. and went to an apartment on Frontenac Street near Sherbrooke Street East.

    "On the scene, the police officers located two deceased persons in the apartment," said SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas.

    Dorelas said that police consider the deaths suspicious, but would not confirm the relationship between the two.

    The investigation is ongoing.

