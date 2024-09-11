MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two Quebec real estate brokers suspended for using fake bids to drive up prices

    A 'for sale' sign is seen in front of a home in Montreal, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) A 'for sale' sign is seen in front of a home in Montreal, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Two Quebec real estate brokers are facing fines and years-long suspensions for submitting bogus offers on homes to drive up prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Christine Girouard has been suspended for 14 years and her business partner, Jonathan Dauphinais-Fortin, has been suspended for nine years after Quebec's authority of real estate brokerage found they used fake bids to get buyers to raise their offers.

    Girouard is a well-known broker who previously starred on a Quebec reality show that follows top real estate agents in the province.

    She is facing a fine of $50,000, while Dauphinais-Fortin has been fined $10,000.

    The two brokers were suspended in May 2023 after La Presse published an article about their practices.

    One buyer ended up paying $40,000 more than his initial offer in 2022 after Girouard and Dauphinais-Fortin concocted a second bid on the house he wanted to buy.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

