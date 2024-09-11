MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Dorval public transit tunnel too dark and scary for many riders

    There are some safety concerns for transit users in Dorval, who need to walk through the tunnel linking the bus and train stations.

    The tunnel was damaged by the summer flooding, causing electricity to be cut.

    Generators have been set up and temporary lights put in, but some passengers still feel unsafe at one of the busiest transit hubs in Montreal's West Island.

    "We're saying that it's not okay at all," said Dorval Mayor Marc Doret. "There needs to be some more lighting, temporary lighting inside because it's dark, it's damp, and it's just not comfortable to be down there."

    He added that the fact that some homeless people gather and even sleep in the tunnel compounds the problem.

    The tunnel is jointly owned and operated by the STM, Exo and the city, but it's the STM that controls the lights.

    The STM told CTV News that the cleanup from the flood is now done, and a contract was awarded for reinstalling the permanent lighting system.

    "Temporary lighting has been installed and can be adjusted if commuters request," the STM said.

    The public transportation body, however, did not give a timeline of when the repairs will be completed.

    Dorval's mayor said the city is already considering options to make the tunnel more safe.

    "So we're considering closing the station at night so that people are not able to sleep at night inside the station," said Doret. "I know it comes with a little bit of controversy and we're reflecting on that."

    Doret added that with the days getting shorter, the city will have to solve the problem quickly because people won't use public transit if they don't feel safe.  

