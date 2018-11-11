

CTV Montreal





Montreal firefighters were called to extract a car and driver that flipped into a hole on a construction site in Montreal-East on Saturday night.

According to the SPVM, the 64-year-old man was headed east on Henri Bourassa Boulevard around 10 p.m. when he struck a vehicle at the corner of Rodolphe-Forget Boulevard.

While trying to accelerate and leave the scene, the man drove into a hole on a construction site - flipping his car over.

A rescue team with the fire department was able to extract the man from his vehicle, and he was transported to hospital.

He was not seriously injured, and police have not determined whether alcohol played a role in the incident.