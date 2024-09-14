Volunteers step up with brush in hand to spruce up Montreal women's shelter

Paintbrushes in hand, over 150 volunteers were out on Saturday in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood to help spruce up the Bash Shetty Residence for women in need.

"[We're] painting or reinstalling light fixtures and microwaves in the 26 apartments behind me," said Welcome Hall Mission spokesperson Chelsea Duford.

The Welcome Hall Mission runs the residence that offers transitional housing for young single mothers and pregnant women.

"They can be from any kind of walk of life," said Duford. "Just people who might have fallen on hard times, [who] might have been separated from a partner, might be coming out of a situation of domestic abuse and who just need that transitional space."

Finding willing helpers was easy, according to Home Depot manager Jean-Michel Martin.

"All the associates joined, coming from across Quebec, even from other markets in Ontario and the Maritimes - even from Calgary - today here to help," he said.

Ray Gorl was one of those that made the 380-kilometre trip from Trenton, Ontario to help out.

"We really want to create these pathways to be able to support and to help them with the services that support them to help them find employment and help them get housing," he said.

The Welcome Hall Mission paired up with the Home Depot Canada Foundation for the occasion.

From painting hallways to freshening up units, Dufort said the work was needed.

"People are coming, people are coming out, so there's scuff marks and these types of things," she said.

The residence operates under the organization's Coeur a Soeur program, which is aimed at helping women regain control of their lives.

It provides a safe place to stay for varied lengths of time.

"It can be anywhere from three months to even a year, depending on the person's situation," said Duford. "The goal is always to get people into their permanent space."

Fifteen of the 26 apartments were made over on Saturday, and the remainder will be fixed up at a later date.