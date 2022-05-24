Violent Tuesday: Montreal police respond to 3 stabbings, 1 shooting

A man in his 40s is fighting for his life and a 14-year-old boy is suffering stab wounds in multiple, unrelated stabbings that kept Montreal police officers busy on a remarkably violent Tuesday.

In all, officers were called to three separate stabbing calls — as well as one shooting — within the span of nearly four hours.

The first stabbing was reported to police at 4:30 p.m. after an altercation involving multiple people near the intersection of Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard and Marie G Lajoie Avenue, in the city's Anjou borough.

Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, said a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object during the altercation and was sent to hospital. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to another report of a stabbing, this time in the Park Extension neighbourhood, where police were alerted to a man with a machete. Police allege the suspect walked into a cafe on Jean-Talon Boulevard West, near Wiseman Avenue, and stabbed a man inside.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was rushed to hospital. His injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and is set to meet with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A third stabbing, reported to police around 8 p.m., happened on Saint-Marc Street and Maisonneuve Boulevard West. In that case, there was a fight nearby that led to the stabbing of a 42-year-old man. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

BULLET HOLES IN DAYCARESHOOTING IN RDP

Officers were kept busy as another serious call came in at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The Bambino Village daycare on Andre Ampere Avenue was hit with bullets during a shooting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Police found bullet holes in a vehicle and in the window of the Bambino Village daycare on André Ampère Avenue.

There were no reported victims from the shooting, which is still under investigation.