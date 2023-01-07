Violent collision in Longueuil injures 4, 1 seriously

Alcohol may have been involved in a collision that left four people injured in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

The violent collision between two vehicles occurred on Friday night on Taschereau Boulevard, between Saint-Georges and Saint-Charles streets.

The four occupants of both vehicles were transported to a hospital.

"We fear for the life of one of these people, a woman whose age is unknown," said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Constable Jean-Pierre Voutsinos. "A woman in her 20s was also arrested for driving while impaired."

Taschereau Boulevard was still closed to traffic in the area around 7 a.m. Saturday.