Vigil planned in Montreal for Fritznel Richard, migrant found dead near Roxham Road

Members of the Montreal community and the Haitian diaspora will gather late Sunday to honour the memory of Fritznel Richard, a migrant from Haiti whose body was found near the Canadian border in early January.

The event will take place at the Guy Favreau Complex in downtown Montreal.

Towards the end of December 2022, Richard attempted to join his wife and child in the United States. While crossing the forest near Roxham Road on the Canada-US border, he got lost in a winter storm and could not find his way back.

His body was found on Jan. 4, and police confirmed that he had died of hypothermia.

Richard had been the subject of a search notice issued during the holiday season by the Sûreté du Québec, between Dec. 27 and 29. The police stopped the search after receiving information that the man had entered the United States.

The man had been living in Montreal for about a year after crossing the border into Canada with his family a year earlier. His wife had returned to Florida with her young child because she had not found a job. It was while trying to reach her that Richard lost his life.