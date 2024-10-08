Longueuil boy scalded after neighbour allegedly pours boiling water on him

Warning – This story contains graphic details and images.

A 10-year-old boy in Longueuil is recovering after his neighbour allegedly poured boiling water on him. Longueuil Police (SPAL) said the woman was arrested and could face assault charges.

The boy, who was walking home from school, decided to cut through the woman's yard when the incident occurred. The boy's father said he came through the door screaming.

"'Daddy! Daddy! There is a woman who burned me,' he said. I turned around, the skin on his face was falling off," said the father.

According to the parents, the boy suffered second-degree burns to his face, neck and upper body.

The father explained that after his son was first hit with the boiling water, he fell to the ground. That was when, according to the boy, the woman poured the rest of the pot of water on him.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 2, and Longueuil police confirmed that after she was arrested, the woman was released with a promise to appear in court.

"A woman in her 40s was arrested in the same day, she could face charges of assault with bodily harm and armed assault," said Melanie Mercille with Longueuil police.

The father said his son often uses the shortcut, and when he asked the neighbour about it, she claimed his son kept knocking at her door and running away.

"It was hard to look at him in that condition," said the father.

The woman has yet to be charged.

The father noted that he is concerned because the son still has to pass by the house every day.