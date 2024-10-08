MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Liberals say Guilbault has lost her credibility when it comes to road safety

    The Liberal party is accusing Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault of not having credibility when it comes to road safety. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) The Liberal party is accusing Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault of not having credibility when it comes to road safety. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec's Official Opposition accused Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault of negligence in relation to drunk driving and that she has lost her credibility when it comes to ensuring road safety,

    The Quebec auto insurance board (SAAQ) is in favour of imposing administrative penalties on drivers with a blood alcohol level of between 0.05 and 0.08, according to documents obtained by "Le Devoir."

    Guilbault had opposed the addition of this measure to a bill she had piloted, and she recently admitted that she had not read this opinion.

    Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji criticised her for not taking expert advice into account and felt that she could not ensure the road safety of Quebecers, but he did not go so far as to call for her resignation.

    According to him, this is the "CAQ scandal of drink-driving."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 8, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News