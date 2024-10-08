Quebec Liberals say Guilbault has lost her credibility when it comes to road safety

Quebec's Official Opposition accused Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault of negligence in relation to drunk driving and that she has lost her credibility when it comes to ensuring road safety,

The Quebec auto insurance board (SAAQ) is in favour of imposing administrative penalties on drivers with a blood alcohol level of between 0.05 and 0.08, according to documents obtained by "Le Devoir."

Guilbault had opposed the addition of this measure to a bill she had piloted, and she recently admitted that she had not read this opinion.

Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji criticised her for not taking expert advice into account and felt that she could not ensure the road safety of Quebecers, but he did not go so far as to call for her resignation.

According to him, this is the "CAQ scandal of drink-driving."