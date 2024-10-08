Teen charged with arson in relation to Saint-Leonard restaurant fire

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an alleged arson targetting a restaurant in Saint-Leonard.

The SPVM said on Tuesday that the arson squad arrested the teen in a dwelling in LaSalle. The suspect appeared in Quebec youth court on Monday on arson, possession of incendiary materials, breaking and entering for criminal purposes, and possession of explosives charges.

On Sunday, police reported that officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Rockaberry dessert restaurant on Jean-Talon Street near Langelier Boulevard.

A window was smashed after someone allegedly threw a firebomb through it.

The result was minor damage and no one was injured.

The same restaurant was targetted on Sept. 20 at around 5 a.m.

Multiple arson attacks

The Saint-Leonard fire is one of multiple files the SPVM arson squad is investigating.

In addition to the major fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed a 43-year-old woman from France and her seven-year-old daughter, the SPVM is investigating four other minor fires.

A Point-Saint-Charles business on the corner of Wellington and Charon streets was targetted two nights in a row last week, the second of which caused major damage to the property.

Police are also looking for a suspect who appeared to be "setting fire" to Depanneur Diablo in Verdun early Monday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) acted quickly and saved Depanneur Diablo from major damage after it was set on fire on Oct. 7, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

That business's front window was smashed, and minor damage was called.

On Tuesday morning, a car was torched on Provencher Boulevard in Saint-Leonard, and the arson squad is investigating.