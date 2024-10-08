Man killed in bus collision in Plateau

An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

According to Montreal Police (SPVM), a 911 call was made around 4:30 p.m., reporting the collision at the intersection of Saint-Denis and Rigaud Street.

“When police arrived on the scene, they immediately began performing CPR, but, unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” said an SPVM spokesperson.

A perimeter has been set up as investigators work to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Witnesses are being interviewed.

Saint-Denis Street is currently closed between Cherrier and Sherbrooke Streets.