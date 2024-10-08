Public inquiry to investigate fatal Old Montreal fire that claimed lives of two tourists

There will be a public inquiry into last Friday's fire in Old Montreal after two French tourists were killed.

Quebec's Public Security Minister François Bonnardel requested the inquiry on Tuesday.

Gehane Kamel will oversee the inquiry, the same coroner assigned to investigate a March 2023 fire in Old Montreal that killed seven people.

The chief coroner, Reno Bernier, said he wants Kamel to investigate the two fires because the circumstances are similar, and they share the same owners.

Both buildings were very old and had a history of fire code violations. They were also both used for short-term rentals for tourists.

The mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, praised the decision on social media.

"The City of Montreal and its services are cooperating fully with the public inquest on the fire in Old Montreal that sadly led to two deaths. Everything must be done to shed full light on this tragedy."

Police identified the victims as Léonor Geraudie, 43, and seven-year-old Vérane Reynaud Geraudie. Their bodies were removed from the scene the evening of the fire, and Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the origins of the blaze, which is classified as "suspicious."

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed there were no additional victims.

There were 25 people inside the building at the time of the fire, including the two victims. Of the 23 who made it out, two sustained minor injuries and one person remains hospitalized.

Montreal police declined to comment on how the fire started or their search for suspects.

The public inquiry will only begin once potential criminal trials are over. Montreal police have yet to arrest a suspected arsonist who was seen smashing the door of the building Friday just before the flames started.

An arsonist also set last year's deadly fire. The police have narrowed down their search to a single suspect, according to reports, and the case is now in the hands of the prosecution.

However, the official opposition at city hall, Ensemble Montreal, said it hopes that the inquiry will be broad and should look beyond just the fires and building code issues.

-With files from the Canadian Press