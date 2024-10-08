MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two-year-old boy in critical condition after near drowning in West Island

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    A two-year-old boy is in critical condition following a near-drowning incident on the West Island on Tuesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the boy was found unconscious around 6 p.m. in a private backyard pool on Des Cageux Street, near Bord du Lac Road, on Ile Bizard.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, according to SPVM spokesperson JP Brabant.  

