Victim identified after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway
A man in his 40s has turned himself in to police after a man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a tire on Highway 15.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said the man showed up at a police station in the Laurentians Friday morning and is meeting with investigators. He is expected to appear in court later in the day.
A source told CTV news that the victim in the collision was Mohamed Chouat, who was in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.
The SQ said the driver stopped in the right-hand lane to fix a flat tire and that a pickup truck struck him before leaving the scene.
Later in the day Thursday, police released surveillance photos of a white pickup truck in the hopes that witnesses would come forward.
More to come.
