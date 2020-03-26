MONTREAL -- Quebec comedy icon Yvon Deschamps and multimedia vedette Veronique Cloutier are the latest Quebec personalities whose voices will be used to try and urge seniors in the province to follow public-health directives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Quebecers aged 70 and over received calls from former Radio-Canada news stalwart Bernard Derome and veteran TV star Dominique Michel (in French), as well as CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi and Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber (in English) urging them to remain indoors to help slow the spread of the pandemic.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault publicly thanked Deschamps and Cloutier Thursday for taking part in the outreach initiative.

The calls from Deschamps and Cloutier, which will be targeted at Quebecers aged 60 and over, will begin today (March 26.) You can listen to the messages below.

Earlier this week, the province ordered that Quebecers aged 70 and over stay indoors as part of Quebec's three-week lockdown.