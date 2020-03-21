MONTREAL -- CTV News Montreal anchor Mustumi Takahashi will join Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber to appeal to English-speaking Quebecers over 70 to respect public health officials advisories during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The recorded messages will be sent out via robocalls and follow the similar calls made in French by well-known entertainer Dominque Michel and retired journalist Bernard Derome.

Merci aussi à Mutsumi Takahashi, cheffe d'antenne de @CTVMontreal, qui a aussi accepté d'enregistrer un appel automatisé pour rassurer les personnes aînées & leur rappeler l’importance de respecter les consignes de santé publique. Thanks for your help !



https://t.co/QyUqYJoyZt — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 21, 2020

“In times like this, it’s critical that everyone to work together, to do whatever they can to help,” said Takahashi. “The message the government asked me to convey was a simple one: stay home and wash your hands often. And even if these calls succeed in convincing only one person to stay home, when they would otherwise have gone out, that’s good with me.”