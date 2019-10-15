Vasilevskiy solid in net as Lightning defeat Canadians 3-1
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save as Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher looks for a rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 10:30PM EDT
MONTREAL - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game road trip.
Braydon Coburn, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning (3-2-1), who were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Nikita Kucherov added two assists.
The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.
Jeff Petry scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (2-2-2) while Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.
Montreal made no changes to the lineup that downed the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre. Rookie defenceman Cale Fleury was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.
The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league's fourth-best offence, scoring four goals per game, but they could not solve Vasilevskiy more than once.
(The Canadian Press)
