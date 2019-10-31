MONTREAL - Urgences-Sante announced on Thursday that its paramedics were stretched thin; it was receiving approximately double the usual number of calls than usual.

More people were calling 911 for car-related accidents, a spokesperson said. In response, the agency called in more paramedic crews.

In general, more people call 911 on Halloween because there are more people and cars in the streets, the spokesperson added.

The announcement came on a wet Halloween night as rain, and high winds pummelled Montreal.

"If your life is not in danger, please call 811 to speak to a nurse who can assist you," Urgences-Sante tweeted. They urged the public to only call 911 in the event of an emergency.