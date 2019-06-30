

CTV Montreal





A day after Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services issued a warning that someone with measles visited Carrefour Laval, a second case of the illness has been reported in Laval.

In a statement, the ministry said a person carrying the virus who is considered contagious visited the Laval shopping centre on Wednesday. People who visited the Second Cup café near the mall’s Gate 2 or the corridor and common areas near that gate from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. could be at risk of exposure.

On Monday, the ministry added to the list of places that may have been contaminated. Those include on June 13:

The Walmart at 700 Chomedey Highway on June 13 between 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

And on June 26:

L'Oeufrier Restaurant and on des Laurentides Blvd. between 7 and 8:40 a.m.

STL bus 70 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

STL bus 20 between 12:15 and 1:00 p.m.

Laval Excellence Gymnastics Club between noon and 4:30 p.m.

STL bus 70 towards Montmorency metro between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.

Dollorama on des Laurentides Blvd. between 4:50 and 6:20 p.m.

On June 29:

Proxim Pharmacy between 10:30 and 11:45 a.m.

The ministry noted that babies under one-year-old, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who aren’t adequately vaccinated against measles are at heightened risk and should contact Info-Sante 811 to quickly receive an antibody injection before Wednesday.

Other potentially exposed people should stay on the lookout for symptoms, which may take a week to two weeks to manifest, according to the ministry.

The main symptoms of measles are severe fever and redness on the body.

Carrefour Laval employees and people who may have come in contact with the infected person elsewhere have already received treatment.