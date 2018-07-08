

CTV Montreal





A two-year-old boy who went missing in the Monteregie town of Dundee on Saturday has been found, according to police.

The circumstances of how he was found have not yet been made public.

The parents of the little boy, whose name is Ryland, lost sight of him at 8:00 p.m. on July 7 in Dundee, around 100 kilometres southwest of Montreal, near the family's home.

The Surete du Quebec deployed officers, police dogs and helicopters as part of the search. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also assisted, as did firefighters from both Canadian and American fire departments.