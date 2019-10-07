UPDATE: Police have found a man with mental health issues who had been missing
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 7:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 9:32AM EDT
UPDATE: Police on Monday morning said the man was found safe and sound in Dorval.
-----
MONTREAL -- The SPVM is asking the public to help find a 62-year-old man who was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigators fear for his safety as he suffers from mental health issues.
The man a 5'8" caucasian weighing around 230 pounds with short grey hair, a full beard and brown eyes.
He was wearing a red polo-style sweater and beige pants when last seen.
Anyone who spots him is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
