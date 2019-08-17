UPDATED: According to Montreal police, Stephanie Massicotte returned to her home on Sunday afternoon and was in good health.

Montreal police are looking for a 35-year-old woman who’s been missing since Friday.

Stephanie Massicotte was last seen that day at 9:00 p.m. at a friend’s house in Montreal North. Her relatives said they fear for her health and safety as she has made suicidal remarks.

She was wearing a light grey t-shirt, khaki pants, no shoes and Puma brand socks. She is known to frequent a CLSC in the area.

Massicotte stands 5’ tall, weighs 121 lbs and is a white woman with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.