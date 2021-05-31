Advertisement
UPDATE: Missing Montreal woman found
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 4:43PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 1, 2021 2:36PM EDT
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they have found a 54-year-old woman who had been reported missing. She is in good health. The original story has been removed to protect her privacy.