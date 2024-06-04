MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two teens facing charges after fight in Sherbrooke

    A Sherbrooke police command post. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Photo fournie par le Service de police de Sherbrooke) A Sherbrooke police command post. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Photo fournie par le Service de police de Sherbrooke)
    Two 16-year-old boys are slated to appear in court in connection with a brawl that left one person seriously injured in Sherbrooke, about an hour and a half away from Montreal.

    Sherbrooke police received several 911 calls at 1 p.m. Monday about a fight in progress at 1290 Blvd. Lavigerie, in the east end of the city.

    When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found three victims with stab wounds, including one with serious injuries.

    She was taken to hospital, where it was discovered that she had a punctured lung.

    Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed that her life was not considered to be in danger.

    The other two victims suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

    Three suspects were arrested, and on Tuesday, Sherbrooke police reported that two 16-year-old teens remain in custody.

    They are expected to appear in court later in the day to face charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

    Police say the reason behind the fight remains unknown but the conflict involved “a dozen people, all of whom are neighbours.”

    “Investigators are continuing their work, and further charges may be laid,” said Sherbrooke police.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2024. 

