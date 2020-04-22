MONTREAL -- One of Quebec's largest unions is calling on the provincial government to improve conditions for workers in private elder-care homes.

Daniel Boyer, president of the FTQ, which represents more than 600,000 workers, wrote to Labour Minister Jean Boulet on Wednesday, asking him to adopt a collective agreement decree for private sector workers.

Boulet said those workers earn $13 to $14 per hour in private elder-care homes and private, non-contracted long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, two of the major unions affiliated with the FTQ, the Quebec Union of Service Employees and the Union of Service Employees, sent a similar letter to Boulet.

There are currently 15 collective agreement decrees in Quebec, notably for workers in security agencies and those providing maintenance for public buildings. The decrees provide minimum working conditions for workers in an entire sector, both unionized and non-unionized.