Two you men killed after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante

Two men in their 20s were killed after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal, within an hour of two drive-by shootings.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of the crash on St. Zotique Street and 20th Avenue in the Little Maghreb neighbourhood of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

Shortly before that, a 41-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pie-IX Boulevard while behind the wheel of his car. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A second shooting resulted in a 58-year-old's rear window being shattered on St. Joseph Boulevard in the Plateau. He was uninjured.

The crash involving a RAV4 hitting a tree on St. Zotique resulted in one death on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"A road accident left two victims, one of whom was unfortunately dead when paramedics arrived," wrote Urgences-sante on X.

The second victim was later confirmed to have died of his injuries.

Un accident de la route a fait 2 victimes, dont une était malheureusement décédée à l’arrivée des paramédics.



L’autre personne a été prise en charge et transporté dans un état critique où l'on craint pour la vie



Nos pensées pour les familles affectées — Urgences-santé (@Urgences_sante) March 28, 2024

The Montreal police (SPVM) could not confirm whether the two men were involved in the two shootings that took place earlier on Thursday morning.

The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) confirmed that it has opened an investigation into the crash and has assigned five investigators to the case, while the shooting cases have been transferred to the Quebec provincial police (SQ) major crimes squad.

Le BEI déclenche une enquête indépendante à Montréal le 28 mars 2024. Plus de détails à venir. — BEI Québec (@BEIQc) March 28, 2024

