    • Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of Madrid Open in third-round loss to Jabeur

    Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a ball from Jessica Pegula in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rebecca Blackwell Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a ball from Jessica Pegula in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rebecca Blackwell
    Share

    Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez was ousted Saturday in the third round of the Madrid Open in a three-set loss to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

    The eight-seeded Jabeur outlasted the 21-year-old from Montreal for a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory that lasted two hours 24 minutes.

    Jabeur had the advantage in first return points won at almost 33 per cent to 26 for Fernandez, who was the 32nd seed in the tournament.

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to face 19th-seed Adrian Mannarino of Italy later Saturday in a men's second-round match.

    Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was already assured a third-round appearance match after a straight sets win over Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry.

    His next opponent is fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024. 

