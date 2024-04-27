Sud-Ouest councillor Craig Sauve to be NDP candidate in riding left vacant by David Lametti
City councillor Craig Sauvé will run for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in Montreal's LaSalle-Émard-Verdun riding in the next general election.
He will be elected by acclamation at a nomination meeting scheduled for Sunday afternoon, as no other candidacies were received before the deadline, the political party confirmed to The Canadian Press.
In a video to be shown to activists, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says the 43-year-old politician, who has been a councillor in the Sud-Ouest borough since 2013, represents "a golden opportunity" for their party.
"Craig is already a really well-known councillor in the county and can present himself as a real option for the working classes, for working people, and we can win," he says. "Together, we can build a better country. Together, we can build a better society."
In an interview on Friday evening, Sauvé said he "loves" his current job but also realizes that "more structural" changes require the support of higher levels of government.
Sauvé said he sees "enthusiasm" for the NDP when he goes door-to-door and dissatisfaction with Justin Trudeau's Liberals, so much so that he believes his fellow citizens, whom he describes as "progressives," may well cause a surprise and "turn orange this time."
But that's no easy task. Liberal David Lametti has won three consecutive elections since 2015, when the riding was created. In the last election, in 2021, Lametti was re-elected with 42.9 per cent of the vote. The Bloc Québécois candidate was a distant second (22.1 per cent) and the NDP candidate came third (19.4 per cent).
Sauvé felt that all hopes were justified, given his track record as a councillor who "delivered the goods" and the fact that the previous NDP candidate had run "a very small campaign" with almost no public presence.
"In spite of that, there was 20 per cent. So that's the base, base, base. We're going to run a big campaign, we're going to pull out all the stops," he said.
Sauvé does not intend to resign from his position but plans to take a sabbatical during the election period "like the other councillors before me" and donate his salary to local charities at that time.
In 2021, he withdrew from the Mayor Valérie Plante's Projet Montréal caucus and has been sitting as an independent councillor since he became embroiled in allegations of sexual assault just days before the municipal elections. He has always denied the allegations.
"As far as I'm concerned, the case is closed," reiterated Sauvé in an interview. He noted that a police investigation had taken place and that no charges had been laid. Nor has the victim filed a lawsuit.
The riding of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun was left vacant by the resignation of David Lametti on Jan. 31, a few months after the former justice minister was excluded from the cabinet during last summer's reshuffle.
The government has a maximum of six months after the resignation of an MP to call a by-election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.
It's 30 years since apartheid ended. South Africa's celebrations are set against growing discontent
South Africa marked 30 years since the end of apartheid and the birth of its democracy with a ceremony in the capital Saturday that included a 21-gun salute and the waving of the nation's multicolored flag.
Britney Spears settles long-running legal dispute with estranged father, finally bringing ultimate end to conservatorship
Britney Spears has reached a settlement with her estranged father more than two years after the court-ordered termination of a conservatorship that had given him control of her life, their attorneys said.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
opinion RFK Jr.'s presidential candidacy and its potential threat to Biden and Trump
Although it's still unclear how much damage Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy can do to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump this election, Washington political columnist Eric Ham says what is clear is both sides recognize the potential threat.
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
An emergency slide falls off a Delta Air Lines plane, forcing pilots to return to JFK in New York
An emergency slide fell off a Delta Air Lines jetliner shortly after takeoff Friday from New York, and pilots who felt a vibration in the plane circled back to land safely at JFK Airport.
From pop to politics, what to know as Sweden prepares for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
Taking place in May in Malmo, Sweden, the 68th annual competition will see acts from 37 countries vie for the continent’s pop crown in a feelgood extravaganza that strives — not always successfully – to banish international strife and division. And you don’t have to be in Europe to watch, or to help pick the winner.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
Murder charge laid after man falls to death from Toronto apartment balcony
One person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who fell from a balcony following an altercation inside a Toronto apartment building.
-
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked drivers to expect delays after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Brewers Mills Road Saturday morning.
-
City of Ottawa releases draft 1 of new zoning bylaw
The City of Ottawa says the release of the first draft provisions for Ottawa’s new zoning bylaw marks the start of the next step of the city’s growth and development.
-
Here's when the rain will start in Ottawa this Saturday
Though the temperatures are warm, the capital is going to have a rainy Saturday starting this afternoon.
Atlantic
-
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
-
Cape Breton police find dead body in woods
Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.
-
Community steps up to support popular chef during cancer battle
A popular chef, who is fighting a battle against an aggressive form of cancer, is getting support from her community.
N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
-
OPP responds to apparent video of officer supporting anti-Trudeau government protestors
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.
-
Police in northern Ont. attacked by person they found lying in the street
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a disturbance in West Nipissing this week discovered a conscious person lying in the street.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate
A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights defeat Saginaw in game 1 of Western Conference Finals
The London Knights resumed their playoff push on Friday night against the Saginaw Spirit at Budweiser Gardens.
-
City of London missed application deadline for federal reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
Efforts at city hall to get reimbursed by the federal government for costs incurred by asylum seekers might be too late.
Kitchener
-
Delays in Queen Victoria statue consultation have become 'disrespectful,' say Kitchener Indigenous community leaders
More than a year has passed since the City of Kitchener announced it was pausing community consultations on the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and there is still no timeline for a resumption of the process.
-
250 Frederick Street ownership tied to alleged reno-victions in London, Hamilton
An investor with ties to apartment buildings across Ontario appears to be connected to 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
-
About 10 companies interested in Wilmot land, says Minister of Economic Investment
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land the Region of Waterloo is trying to assemble in Wilmot Township.
Windsor
-
'It’s just life changing': No need to sell home after Windsorite wins 100K
Playing bingo in April made a local resident $100,000 richer -- and will keep him in his home.
-
Alleged hate crimes reported at University of Windsor campus
Campus police are investigating after homophobic slurs were carved into the door of the University of Windsor’s Campus Pride Centre earlier this month.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident $75K richer after winning instant lotto game
A Windsor woman has 75,000 reasons to smile this month after winning an instant lottery game.
Barrie
-
One person killed in Highway 400 crash in Innisfil
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday.
-
Young driver charged after doing donuts and striking light post
A 16-year-old from Orillia has been charged with careless driving after reportedly 'skidding around' and striking a light post.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Town of Blue Mountains
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Blue Mountains.
Vancouver
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Calls for changes to Hwy. 5 after CN Rail worker killed in head-on collision
The 36-year-old killed on Highway 5 this week has been identified as Juver Balmore, a husband and father of three young children who worked for CN Rail.
-
1 man in custody after suspicious fire at Surrey townhome, RCMP say
A fire that displaced three families from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Friday afternoon is considered suspicious, local Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
-
Saanich to consider amalgamating fire department with Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay
Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.
-
B.C. composer with debilitating condition realizes dream of scoring movie
When Art Kinarthy embarked upon this quest, he never could have imagined where it would ultimately lead.
Winnipeg
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Avs rally for 6-2 win over Jets in Game 3
Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play during a five-goal, third-period outburst and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 on Friday night.
-
'All these families are now scrambling': Gimli parents concerned about policy changes to child care
Parents in Gimli who rely on child care before and after school are sounding the alarm over policy changes coming in September.
Calgary
-
Bandits get hat trick from Logan Sawyer en route to 8-2 win over Okotoks
The Brooks Bandits got down to business Friday, defeating the Okotoks Oilers 8-2.
-
Stabbing at Calgary Value Village under investigation by police
Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a stabbing in the community of Haysboro.
-
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Edmonton
-
Kane makes impact with Gordie Howe hat trick, Oilers rout Kings to take series lead
Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself.
-
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Cat who jumped from burning balcony will recover: management company
A cat that jumped from the balcony of a burning building in downtown Edmonton on Thursday afternoon will make a full recovery, building officials say.
Regina
-
Man charged with murder, victim identified in southeast Sask. homicide case
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
-
Lego therapy program expands through Yorkton SaskAbilities
Youth in Yorkton can now access a new Lego Therapy program in their community through SaskAbilities.
-
Regina police officer injured after another officer's gun accidentally fired
A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's $90M social services initiative underway
Over six months after Saskatchewan's government announced a significant $90 million investment in social services, the initiative is reportedly making progress.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Four people arrested after attempted armed robbery in Saskatoon
Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.