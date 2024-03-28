Two separate shootings leave 1 in the hospital in Montreal
A man was injured in Montreal on a violent Thursday morning where police reported two shootings.
Montreal police (SPVM) investigators are trying to determine whether the two shootings in different neighbourhoods are linked.
The first shooting took place on Pie-IX Boulevard, in the Rosemont district, when a person in a moving vehicle opened fire in the direction of another vehicle also travelling on Pie-IX.
The driver of the second vehicle was hit in the upper body and was hospitalised.
The SPVM said his life is not in danger.
Other bullet holes were found on his vehicle.
A large security perimeter was set up by the police, so that Pie-IX was closed between Beaubien Street and Rosemont Boulevard.
Moments later, more shots were fired from a vehicle, this time in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
On Saint-Joseph Boulevard, at the corner of Henri-Julien Avenue, the driver of a vehicle contacted the emergency services to report that the rear window of his vehicle had been smashed by gunfire.
The man was not injured.
"The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, so it remains to be determined whether it is the same vehicle that was involved in the event in Rosemont," said SPVM spokesperson Constable Raphaël Bergeron.
The police are also trying to understand the motives behind these two shootings, which remain unknown.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 28, 2024.
