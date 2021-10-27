QUEBEC CITY -- Though Quebec provincial police hasn't yet confirmed that workers were found dead amid the rubble of a mill in the Eastern Townships, messages of condolence have flooded social media networks, paying tribute to two men who were missing in the accident.

"Thank you to everyone who sent words of encouragement, positive vibes and prayers. After 40 hours of rescue, they finally found my brother, but he had already left for a better world, in heaven with our father," the sister of one of the victims wrote on Facebook.

"See you on the other side, big brother. I love you endlessly."

The two workers have been missing since scaffolding, several storeys high, collapsed early Tuesday at the Domtar paper mill in the town of Windsor, injuring 10 others as well.

The CSN union also wrote messages online.

"The CSN deplores that two of the workers involved in the collapse at the Domtar plant were reportedly found dead at the end of that day," the union wrote on Wednesday night.

"One death at work is always one death too many. All our sympathies to the families and relatives of the two victims."

More than 24 hours after the collapse of the scaffolding, rescue teams continued to search to find the two workers trapped in the debris.

Earlier Wednesday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is supporting the rescue operation, said that rescuers were still unable to communicate with the two missing men, but that the rescue operation was continuing.

The accident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the factory in Windsor, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

On Tuesday afternoon, Domtar plant manager Sylvain Bricault said the rescue operation was complicated by the amount of debris from the scaffolding, which was as high as the mill itself.

The workers weren't Domtar employees but were working for a subcontractor doing substantial work at the mill.

The SQ didn't respond to a request for comment from CTV News on Wednesday evening to confirm the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2021. With files from CTV News.