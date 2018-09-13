Featured Video
Two suspects to be charged in Montreal's 20th homicide of the year
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 7:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 15, 2018 4:25PM EDT
Two men will be charged with second-degree murder in in an armed robbery that resulted in Montreal's 20th homicide of the year.
On Thursday morning at around 7 a.m., a 46-year-old man was stabbed at the corner of Viger and La Belle streets in downtown.
Police arrived on scene to find him lying on the side of the road with a serious stab wound.
The suspects fled the scene, but later in the day a 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.
On Saturday, a 40-year-old was also arrested.
Both will appear in court on Monday.
