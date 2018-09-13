

CTV Montreal





Two men will be charged with second-degree murder in in an armed robbery that resulted in Montreal's 20th homicide of the year.

On Thursday morning at around 7 a.m., a 46-year-old man was stabbed at the corner of Viger and La Belle streets in downtown.

Police arrived on scene to find him lying on the side of the road with a serious stab wound.

The suspects fled the scene, but later in the day a 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old was also arrested.

Both will appear in court on Monday.